    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training Day [Image 9 of 13]

    Training Day

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Reynaldo Ramon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Europe and Africa (MARFOREUR/AF) spar during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session on Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, May 25, 2021. The program challenged and reinforced their combat conditioning thru different obstacles and physical training in preparation for the rigors of the battlefield encountered in modern combat. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 04:24
    Photo ID: 6670893
    VIRIN: 210521-A-JE279-0274
    Resolution: 6600x4676
    Size: 30.82 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Day [Image 13 of 13], by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program
    MCMAP
    Marines
    Panzer Kaserne
    Stuttgart
    MARFOREUR/AF

