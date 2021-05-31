Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The NEW 377th CSM

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Lopes has been named the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, headquartered in Belle Chase, Louisiana. Command Sgt. Maj. Lopes will leave his current assignment as the Command Sgt. Maj. of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command on 31 May 2021 and he will assume his duties on 1 June 2021.

