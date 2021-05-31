Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Lopes has been named the Senior Enlisted Advisor for the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, headquartered in Belle Chase, Louisiana. Command Sgt. Maj. Lopes will leave his current assignment as the Command Sgt. Maj. of the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command on 31 May 2021 and he will assume his duties on 1 June 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 21:09 Photo ID: 6670595 VIRIN: 210531-A-NV630-443 Resolution: 4961x3508 Size: 18.72 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The NEW 377th CSM, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.