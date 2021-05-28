Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 28, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Elena Gurule, from Santa Fe, N.M., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 to land on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

