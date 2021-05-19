Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio Live-Fire Excercise [Image 3 of 3]

    USS San Antonio Live-Fire Excercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jacob Turrigiano 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    210519-N-OI940-1029
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jamarcus Calloway, right, and Gunner's Mate Seaman Charles Burke, both assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), man a M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise May 19, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

    Amphibious transport Dock Ship
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    USS San Antonio
    LPD 17
    IWOARG

