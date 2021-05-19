USS San Antonio Live-Fire Excercise

210519-N-OI940-1029

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jamarcus Calloway, right, and Gunner's Mate Seaman Charles Burke, both assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), man a M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise May 19, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano)

Date Taken: 05.19.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN