Task Force Spartan Soldiers take written test during BWC 2021

U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Bastards, Task Force Hellhound, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Avalanche, 111th Theater Engineer Brigade, and 36th Infantry Division Higher Headquarters Battalion take a written test as one of the events on the first day of the TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition, May 27, 2021, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The written portion of the competition tested the enlisted Soldier’s and non-commissioned officer’s general knowledge of the Army’s Warrior Tasks—common tasks that support unit’s wartime missions. The winners of the TF Spartan BWC would go on to take part in the upcoming U.S. Army Central Command Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, TF Spartan Public Affairs)

