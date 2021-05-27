Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers take written test during BWC 2021 [Image 1 of 3]

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers take written test during BWC 2021

    KUWAIT

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Bastards, Task Force Hellhound, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Task Force Avalanche, 111th Theater Engineer Brigade, and 36th Infantry Division Higher Headquarters Battalion take a written test as one of the events on the first day of the TF Spartan Best Warrior Competition, May 27, 2021, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The written portion of the competition tested the enlisted Soldier’s and non-commissioned officer’s general knowledge of the Army’s Warrior Tasks—common tasks that support unit’s wartime missions. The winners of the TF Spartan BWC would go on to take part in the upcoming U.S. Army Central Command Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daryl Bradford, TF Spartan Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 10:21
    Photo ID: 6670251
    VIRIN: 210527-Z-XZ333-2002
    Resolution: 5112x3372
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartan Soldiers take written test during BWC 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Daryl Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers take written test during BWC 2021
    Task Force Spartan Soldiers take written test during BWC 2021
    Task Force Spartan Soldiers take written test during BWC 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #bestwarriorcompetition
    #taskforcespartan
    #bestwarriorcompetition2021
    #bwc2021
    #TFspartanbwc
    #writtentest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT