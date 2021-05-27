Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    GREECE

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210527-N-AZ866-0705 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 27, 2021) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay personnel assist in the mooring of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) pierside in Souda Bay, Greece, May 27, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.31.2021 02:46
    Photo ID: 6670013
    VIRIN: 210527-N-AZ866-0705
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ships
    Sailors
    Marines
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    NSA Souda Bay Greece

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT