210527-N-AZ866-0705 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 27, 2021) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay personnel assist in the mooring of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) pierside in Souda Bay, Greece, May 27, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.31.2021 02:46 Photo ID: 6670013 VIRIN: 210527-N-AZ866-0705 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.41 MB Location: GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.