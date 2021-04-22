Hold the line

U.S. Army Sgt. Fungetta Y. Whitaker, property book NCO with the 642nd Regional Support Group, helps put up a tent during a Combined Training Readiness Exercise April 22, 2021, at Fort McClellan, Ala. The field event allowed Reserve Soldiers under the brigade to conduct weapons qualifications, marksmanship practice, convoys, medical readiness screenings, Army Combat Fitness Test qualifications, sexual harassment assault response prevention and violent extremism awareness classes. The 642nd RSG is based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

