    German Navy guided-missile frigate F 220 FGS Hamburg [Image 6 of 11]

    German Navy guided-missile frigate F 220 FGS Hamburg

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    German Navy guided-missile frigate F 220 FGS Hamburg participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Photo courtesy of German Navy)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 11:19
    Photo ID: 6669410
    VIRIN: 210528-O-NO901-2307
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Navy guided-missile frigate F 220 FGS Hamburg [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    German Navy
    Stronger Together
    STRIKFORNATO
    We Are NATO
    Formidable Shield
    Formidable Shield 2021

