Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Wolfpack offloads an AH-64 Apache from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster [Image 3 of 4]

    Task Force Wolfpack offloads an AH-64 Apache from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from Task Force Wolfpack, D Company, 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, offload an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster transport airplane in Iraq. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Michael Hole)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.29.2021 02:39
    Photo ID: 6669254
    VIRIN: 210524-A-A3568-003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Wolfpack offloads an AH-64 Apache from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Wolfpack offloads an AH-64 Apache from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster
    Task Force Wolfpack offloads an AH-64 Apache from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster
    Task Force Wolfpack offloads an AH-64 Apache from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster
    Task Force Wolfpack offloads an AH-64 Apache from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    combat aviation brigade

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army

    aviation

    Task Force Phoenix

    1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    CJTF

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Task Force Wolfpack

    ARB

    Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    CJTF-OIR

    Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve

    1-82nd ARB

    TAGS

    Erbil
    AH-64 Apache
    Iraq
    C-17 Globemaster
    Army National Guard
    Task Force Phoenix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT