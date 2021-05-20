Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Dakota National Guard Trains at Camp Ripley [Image 56 of 56]

    North Dakota National Guard Trains at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Sara Messner 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Soldiers of the 131 MP Battalion from the North Dakota National Guard, including the 191st Military Police Company, conducted individual and crew serve weapons qualification at Camp Ripley. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Spc. Sara Messner)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 12:46
    Photo ID: 6668065
    VIRIN: 210528-Z-ML887-1012
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Dakota National Guard Trains at Camp Ripley [Image 56 of 56], by SPC Sara Messner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FOB
    Annual Training
    North Dakota National Guard
    Military Police
    Mass Casuality
    131 MP Battalion

