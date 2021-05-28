Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSH Society for Simulation in Healthcare Accredited Program Provisional Graphic

    SSH Society for Simulation in Healthcare Accredited Program Provisional Graphic

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    SSH Society for Simulation in Healthcare Accredited Program Provisional Graphic

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 11:12
    Photo ID: 6667880
    VIRIN: 210528-N-N1526-1001
    Resolution: 612x365
    Size: 84.45 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSH Society for Simulation in Healthcare Accredited Program Provisional Graphic, by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMTRC Naples&rsquo; Simulation in Healthcare Advanced Practice Environment (SHAPE) Earns Provisional Accreditation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    simulation
    surgeon general
    readiness
    ksa
    nmtrc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT