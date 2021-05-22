Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA provides critical supplies to USAID for Nepal pandemic response

    DLA provides critical supplies to USAID for Nepal pandemic response

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Matthew Mahoney 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The first U.S. flight of emergency medical supplies arrives in Nepal May 22, 2021, to help support a COVID-19 surge in South Asia. (Photo provided by U.S. Agency for International Development Nepal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 09:57
    Photo ID: 6667782
    VIRIN: 210522-D-VQ057-887
    Resolution: 720x539
    Size: 53.76 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA provides critical supplies to USAID for Nepal pandemic response, by Matthew Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    TAGS

    Distribution
    Nepal
    DLA
    USAID
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT