    A US Soldier at a COVID vaccine drive [Image 1 of 2]

    A US Soldier at a COVID vaccine drive

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Dani Johnson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Spc. Long gets processed by the USAG Ansbach COVID team to receive his vaccine.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 08:16
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A US Soldier at a COVID vaccine drive [Image 2 of 2], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A US Soldier at a COVID vaccine drive
    USAG Ansbach COVID Team Working a Vaccine Drive

    USAG Ansbach COVID Team Plays Crucial Role in Fighting Pandemic

    vaccine
    target_news_europe
    covid
    usaga
    vaccine drive

