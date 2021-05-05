Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 08:16 Photo ID: 6667536 VIRIN: 210505-A-DG903-0001 Resolution: 2048x1422 Size: 487.78 KB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A US Soldier at a COVID vaccine drive [Image 2 of 2], by Dani Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.