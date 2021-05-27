Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteerism check [Image 3 of 3]

    Volunteerism check

    ZAVENTEM, VBR, BELGIUM

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Bryan Gatchell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Karen Langhofer, left, the 2020 volunteer of the year at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, and Retired Lt. Col. Bill Bergman, right, the 2019 volunteer of the year at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, hold a novelty check symbolizing the combined assessed value of the volunteer work performed at the garrison, $617,219.52. During a May 27 ceremony taking place virtually, members of the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux community earned recognition for their volunteer activities for both 2019 and 2020. Retirees, active-duty service members, Families, teams and civilians at Brussels, Chievres Air Base and SHAPE devoted their time to improving the quality of life for their friends and neighbors. Following the volunteer recognition ceremony, a garrison awards ceremony took place at USAG Benelux - Brussels and Chievres Air Base in Belgium and in USAG Benelux - Brunssum, the Netherlands. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Before the volunteer appreciation ceremony.
    Before cutting the cake
    Volunteerism check

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Benelux highlights its volunteers from past two years

    imcom
    volunteerism
    usag benelux

