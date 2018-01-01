U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons sit on an apron at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 27, 2021. Our forward-deployed forces are engaged, postured and ready with credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|01.01.2018
|05.28.2021 02:53
|6667368
|210527-F-FW957-1396
|7028x4686
|14.65 MB
|KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
|6
|4
This work, 52nd FW night operations at Kallax AB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
