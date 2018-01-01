52nd FW night operations at Kallax AB

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons sit on an apron at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 27, 2021. Our forward-deployed forces are engaged, postured and ready with credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

