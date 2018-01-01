Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd FW night operations at Kallax AB [Image 3 of 3]

    52nd FW night operations at Kallax AB

    KALLAX AIR BASE, SWEDEN

    01.01.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons sit on an apron at Kallax Air Base, Sweden, May 27, 2021. Our forward-deployed forces are engaged, postured and ready with credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2018
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 02:53
    Photo ID: 6667368
    VIRIN: 210527-F-FW957-1396
    Resolution: 7028x4686
    Size: 14.65 MB
    Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW night operations at Kallax AB [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd FW night operations at Kallax AB
    52nd FW night operations at Kallax AB
    52nd FW night operations at Kallax AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spangdahlem
    Sweden
    saber
    exercise
    Arctic Challenge
    ACE21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT