Sgt. Manuel Cortes (left) and Spc. Hector Quinones saying their oath together in 2018 and 2021.
Rare Situation: Puerto Rican Soldiers enlist, train, re-enlist together-- Fort Irwin Soldiers are now friends headed back to their PR homes
