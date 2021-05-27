Members of the 114th Fighter Wing receive food from the Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (DRMKT) May 27, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Members of the 114th Force Support Squadron and Babington Technology prepared and served lunch in the DRMKT as a demonstration of its capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 18:14
|Photo ID:
|6666819
|VIRIN:
|210527-Z-QG092-1173
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of the 114th Force Support Squadron and Babington Technology demonstrate Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (DRMKT) capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT