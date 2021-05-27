Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the 114th Force Support Squadron and Babington Technology demonstrate Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (DRMKT) capabilities [Image 6 of 7]

    Members of the 114th Force Support Squadron and Babington Technology demonstrate Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (DRMKT) capabilities

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 114th Fighter Wing receive food from the Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (DRMKT) May 27, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Members of the 114th Force Support Squadron and Babington Technology prepared and served lunch in the DRMKT as a demonstration of its capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 18:14
    Photo ID: 6666819
    VIRIN: 210527-Z-QG092-1173
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 114th Force Support Squadron and Babington Technology demonstrate Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (DRMKT) capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Dakota
    SD
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW

