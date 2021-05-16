Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIPAC senior leaders visit MCB Camp Blaz

    MCIPAC senior leaders visit MCB Camp Blaz

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Andrew King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Lt. Col. Tate Buntz, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Operations Officer, greets Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, the Marine Corps Installations Pacific Sergeant Major, during a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, May 16, 2021. The visit, which lasted from May 16-18, 2021, included meetings with leadership and key personnel, a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites, and visits to local museums. The tour was conducted in accordance with all COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

