Lt. Col. Tate Buntz, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Operations Officer, greets Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, the Marine Corps Installations Pacific Sergeant Major, during a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, May 16, 2021. The visit, which lasted from May 16-18, 2021, included meetings with leadership and key personnel, a tour of MCB Camp Blaz facilities and construction sites, and visits to local museums. The tour was conducted in accordance with all COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 18:42 Photo ID: 6666803 VIRIN: 210516-M-WM087-1010 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 8.83 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCIPAC senior leaders visit MCB Camp Blaz [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.