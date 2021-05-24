MDSU 2 Holds Change of Command

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 24, 2021) - Cmdr. Steven Cobos, incoming commanding officer of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) Two, passes through sideboys following his assumption of command in a cermony held aboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS) May 24, 2020. MDSU 2, headquartered out of JEBLC-FS, is the Navy’s premier East Coast diving and salvage unit, capable of providing skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

