MDSU 2 Holds Change of Command

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 24, 2021) - Cmdr. Steven Cobos, incoming commanding officer of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) Two, passes through sideboys following his assumption of command in a cermony held aboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS) May 24, 2020. MDSU 2, headquartered out of JEBLC-FS, is the Navy’s premier East Coast diving and salvage unit, capable of providing skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 13:45
|Photo ID:
|6666112
|VIRIN:
|210524-N-AP176-1081
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|829.04 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
