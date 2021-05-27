KC-135R Mission prep

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kimberly Moncayo, a boom operator with the New Jersey Air National Guard's 141st Air Refueling Squadron "Tigers", puts doors back into place on a KC-135R Stratotanker before a training mission on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 27, 2021. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. This unique asset enhances the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. It also provides aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aircraft. The KC-135 is also capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

