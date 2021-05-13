Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210513-A-A4507-008 [Image 2 of 2]

    210513-A-A4507-008

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Pfc. Mason Calhoun, takes a photo with Family members after the Advanced Individual Training graduation ceremony for 56M, religious affairs specialist, of class 21-007 on May 13. His Family is the first to attend a USACHCS graduation in over a year. (Photo by Mel Slater)

