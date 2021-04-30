Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescue Maximizes Sorty for Proficiencies [Image 9 of 17]

    Rescue Maximizes Sorty for Proficiencies

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The Airmen at the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, assigned to the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia, take full advantage of every sorty to maintain critical life-saving proficiencies, 30 April 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 07:41
    Photo ID: 6665497
    VIRIN: 210430-Z-IN381-0035
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    332 AEW
    rescue
    PJ
    pararescue
    26th ess

