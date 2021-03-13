Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332 AEW Command Chief: Saturdays with Airmen [Image 2 of 3]

    332 AEW Command Chief: Saturdays with Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Denis Fuselier, assigned to the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing, spent this Saturday with the airmen of the 391st Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron's sheet metal shop, March 13 2021, in an undisclosed location, somewhere in Southwest Asia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 05:48
    Photo ID: 6665389
    VIRIN: 210313-Z-IN381-0008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 36.56 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332 AEW Command Chief: Saturdays with Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    332 AEW Command Chief: Saturdays with Airmen
    332 AEW Command Chief: Saturdays with Airmen
    332 AEW Command Chief: Saturdays with Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    332 AEW
    sheet metal
    command chief
    EMXG
    fuselier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT