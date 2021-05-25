USS Jacksonville and Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services Conduct Firefighter Training

Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jacksonville (SSN 699) prepare to battle a simulated fire alongside Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services during training at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Silverdale, Washington May 25, 2021. The training assesses Sailors’ ability to conduct integrated hands-on firefighting response procedures while combatting a shipboard casualty in port or under construction activity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather C. Wamsley)

