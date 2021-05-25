Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jacksonville and Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services Conduct Firefighter Training [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Jacksonville and Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services Conduct Firefighter Training

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heather Wamsley 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jacksonville (SSN 699) prepare to battle a simulated fire alongside Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services during training at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Silverdale, Washington May 25, 2021. The training assesses Sailors’ ability to conduct integrated hands-on firefighting response procedures while combatting a shipboard casualty in port or under construction activity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather C. Wamsley)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 00:32
    Photo ID: 6665098
    VIRIN: 210525-N-DS883-0126
    Resolution: 5028x3591
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    firefighter training
    Sailors
    firefighting
    US Navy
    training
    USS Jacksonville

