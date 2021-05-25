Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jacksonville (SSN 699) prepare to battle a simulated fire alongside Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services during training at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Silverdale, Washington May 25, 2021. The training assesses Sailors’ ability to conduct integrated hands-on firefighting response procedures while combatting a shipboard casualty in port or under construction activity. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather C. Wamsley)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 00:32
|Photo ID:
|6665098
|VIRIN:
|210525-N-DS883-0126
|Resolution:
|5028x3591
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Jacksonville and Navy Region Northwest Fire and Emergency Services Conduct Firefighter Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Heather Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
