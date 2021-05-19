Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Whiteman tests first responders with active shooter exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    Team Whiteman tests first responders with active shooter exercise

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Parker McCauley 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A 509th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal robot surveys a minivan with simulated explosives inside during an active shooter exercise at the Royal Oaks Golf Course, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 19, 2021. EOD personnel used the robot to safely deactivate simulated explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 15:19
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Active Shooter Exercise
    509th Security Forces Squadron
    509th Medical Group
    509th SFS

