A 509th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal robot surveys a minivan with simulated explosives inside during an active shooter exercise at the Royal Oaks Golf Course, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 19, 2021. EOD personnel used the robot to safely deactivate simulated explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parker J. McCauley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 15:19 Photo ID: 6664217 VIRIN: 210519-F-SG855-1469 Resolution: 6067x4334 Size: 14.28 MB Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Whiteman tests first responders with active shooter exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Parker McCauley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.