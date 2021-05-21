Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAPCON assists during Checkered Flag [Image 3 of 3]

    RAPCON assists during Checkered Flag

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Brad Sturk 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Watkins, 325th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, checks the intended flight plans for aircraft during Checkered Flag 21-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2021. Individuals within the Radar Approach Control were essential during Checkered Flag as they provided adequate separation between the aircraft participating in the large force exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brad Sturk)

