U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Watkins, 325th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, checks the intended flight plans for aircraft during Checkered Flag 21-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2021. Individuals within the Radar Approach Control were essential during Checkered Flag as they provided adequate separation between the aircraft participating in the large force exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brad Sturk)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 14:41
|Photo ID:
|6664201
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-WV167-1018
|Resolution:
|4526x2877
|Size:
|7.16 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAPCON assists during Checkered Flag [Image 3 of 3], by Brad Sturk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT