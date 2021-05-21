RAPCON assists during Checkered Flag

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Watkins, 325th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, checks the intended flight plans for aircraft during Checkered Flag 21-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2021. Individuals within the Radar Approach Control were essential during Checkered Flag as they provided adequate separation between the aircraft participating in the large force exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brad Sturk)

Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US