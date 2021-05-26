Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies responding to oil spill in Steamboat Creek, Virginia [Image 2 of 2]

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to respond to an oil spill of an unknown amount in Steamboat Creek, Norfolk, May 26, 2021. Oil spill response teams have deployed 1 mile of boom in the affected area and have collected approximately 60 gallons of oily waste since the response began. (U.S. Coast Guard curtesy photo/Released)

