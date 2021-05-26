Coast Guard, partner agencies responding to oil spill in Steamboat Creek, Virginia

The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to respond to an oil spill of an unknown amount in Steamboat Creek, Norfolk, May 26, 2021. Oil spill response teams have deployed 1 mile of boom in the affected area and have collected approximately 60 gallons of oily waste since the response began. (U.S. Coast Guard curtesy photo/Released)
