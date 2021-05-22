169th Regiment receives awards for excellence

Brigadier Gen. Ralph Hedenberg (left), director of the Connecticut National Guard joint staff, presents the Army Superior Unit Award to Col. L.J. Fusaro and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Vicinus, commander and senior enlisted advisor, respectively, for the 169th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) during a ceremony at Camp Nett in Niantic, Conn. May 22, 2021. The regiment earned the award between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017 by achieving the highest rating possible and no negative remarks on any of the 28 specific accreditation-based functional areas of its triennial accreditation, developing and hosting a Training Institute Pre-Command Course to meet the needs of the state’s senior leadership, and provided strategic influence on the national rebalance of RTIs within the Military Police career management field.

