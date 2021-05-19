Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3MI [Image 1 of 3]

    3MI

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dalton Lowing 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Scott Schultz, from Cody, Wyoming, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) combat systems department, reviews a maintenance procedure with maintenance material management (3M) inspector Senior Chief Machinist's Mate Mike Klingeman, from St. Louis, during Ford’s 3M inspection. The inspection was conducted by Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic inspectors and is the first 3MI in Ford’s history. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dalton Lowing)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 09:02
    Photo ID: 6663449
    VIRIN: 210519-N-TR033-1019
    Resolution: 5268x3512
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3MI [Image 3 of 3], by SA Dalton Lowing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    Warship 78

