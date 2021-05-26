Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony, May 26, 2021 [Image 5 of 5]

    Change of Command Ceremony, May 26, 2021

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin M. Ward, incoming commander of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, gives a speech during change of command ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Del Din, May 26, 2021, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

