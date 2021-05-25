U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jesse Moskowitz, a general surgeon with the Forward Surgical Section, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, assists in a pediatric urological surgery at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 25, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 07:20
|Photo ID:
|6663243
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-GK873-023
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|324.17 KB
|Location:
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: JTF-B FSS supports deployed medics in life-changing surgeries [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Resolute Sentinel 21: JTF-B FSS supports deployed medics in life-changing surgeries
LEAVE A COMMENT