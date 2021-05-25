Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 21: JTF-B FSS supports deployed medics in life-changing surgeries [Image 3 of 3]

    Resolute Sentinel 21: JTF-B FSS supports deployed medics in life-changing surgeries

    CHOLUTECA, HONDURAS

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jesse Moskowitz, a general surgeon with the Forward Surgical Section, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, assists in a pediatric urological surgery at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 25, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 07:20
    Photo ID: 6663243
    VIRIN: 210525-F-GK873-023
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 324.17 KB
    Location: CHOLUTECA, HN 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: JTF-B FSS supports deployed medics in life-changing surgeries [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    medical
    USSOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian
    AFSOUTH
    ARFOR
    RS-21

