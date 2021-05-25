U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jesse Moskowitz, a general surgeon with the Forward Surgical Section, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, assists in a pediatric urological surgery at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 25, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 07:20 Photo ID: 6663243 VIRIN: 210525-F-GK873-023 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 324.17 KB Location: CHOLUTECA, HN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: JTF-B FSS supports deployed medics in life-changing surgeries [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.