Safety and Health Requirement Manual Manual, EM 386-1-1

The Safety and Health Requirement Manual, EM 386-1-1, is now available in an app powered by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and the Far East District (FED) is taking full advantage of it.

