    Italian Artillery takes part in Dynamic Front 21 in Germany [Image 2 of 3]

    Italian Artillery takes part in Dynamic Front 21 in Germany

    BY, GERMANY

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Italian soldiers assigned to the 132nd Field Artillery Regiment prepare to fire a Howitzer PzH2000 during Dynamic Front 21, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, 18th May, 2021. Dynamic Front 21 includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    NATO
    US Army
    PzH2000
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront

