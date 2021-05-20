Italian soldiers assigned to the 132nd Field Artillery Regiment prepare to fire a Howitzer PzH2000 during Dynamic Front 21, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, 18th May, 2021. Dynamic Front 21 includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 02:38 Photo ID: 6663125 VIRIN: 210520-A-DT978-0021 Resolution: 4264x5329 Size: 14.49 MB Location: BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Italian Artillery takes part in Dynamic Front 21 in Germany [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.