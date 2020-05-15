Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contingency Response at Mobility Guardian 21

    Contingency Response at Mobility Guardian 21

    MI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Porter 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force SSgt Gerard Gutierrez, air transportation specialist, assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Squadron signals to a K-loader during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Oscoda, Michigan, May 22, 2021. Mobility Guardian is a training exercise to prepare Airmen to face real-world security challenges and sustain strategic deterrence anywhere and at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Porter)

    621st CRW
    AMC
    MG21

