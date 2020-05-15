Contingency Response at Mobility Guardian 21

U.S. Air Force SSgt Gerard Gutierrez, air transportation specialist, assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Squadron signals to a K-loader during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Oscoda, Michigan, May 22, 2021. Mobility Guardian is a training exercise to prepare Airmen to face real-world security challenges and sustain strategic deterrence anywhere and at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Porter)
