Contingency Response at Mobility Guardian 21

U.S. Air Force SSgt Gerard Gutierrez, air transportation specialist, assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Squadron signals to a K-loader during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Oscoda, Michigan, May 22, 2021. Mobility Guardian is a training exercise to prepare Airmen to face real-world security challenges and sustain strategic deterrence anywhere and at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Porter)

Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 Location: MI, US