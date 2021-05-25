Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Tanker

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A Pennsylvania Air National Guard KC-135 “Stratotanker” aircraft assigned the the 171st Air Refueling Wing taxis on the ramp to take off for an afternoon mission, May 25, 2021 in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Tanker [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

