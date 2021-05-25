New Cutter New Home

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAHRAIN

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. Evens Milcette 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210525-A-IY623-0050 GULF OF BAHRAIN (May 25, 2021) – U.S. Coast Guard fast response
    cutter Robert Goldman (WPC 1142) transits the Gulf of Bahrain, en route to its new homeport at
    Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 25. Robert Goldman and USCGC Charles Moulthrope
    (WPC 1141) are the newest additions to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), which is
    comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and
    is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy
    security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the
    U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Evens Milcette Jr.)

    BH
    NSA Bahrain
    United States Coast Guard
    USCGC ROBERT GOLDMAN
    USCGC CHARLES MOULTHROPE

