New Cutter New Home

210525-A-IY623-0050 GULF OF BAHRAIN (May 25, 2021) – U.S. Coast Guard fast response

cutter Robert Goldman (WPC 1142) transits the Gulf of Bahrain, en route to its new homeport at

Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 25. Robert Goldman and USCGC Charles Moulthrope

(WPC 1141) are the newest additions to Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), which is

comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and

is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy

security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the

U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Evens Milcette Jr.)

