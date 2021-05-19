U.S. Army Garrison Benelux personnel install a U.S. Army M24 "Chaffee" tank as a static display in a roundabout May 19, 2021 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 08:16
|Photo ID:
|6661597
|VIRIN:
|210519-A-KU938-177
|Resolution:
|1600x1067
|Size:
|923.73 KB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
|Hometown:
|CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M24 "Chaffee" Tank Installation [Image 9 of 9], by Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT