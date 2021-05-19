Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M24 "Chaffee" Tank Installation [Image 7 of 9]

    M24 &quot;Chaffee&quot; Tank Installation

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Libby Weiler 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux personnel install a U.S. Army M24 "Chaffee" tank as a static display in a roundabout May 19, 2021 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 08:16
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 
    Hometown: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE
    TAGS

    Tank
    Installation
    Belgium
    US Army
    USAG Benelux
    armynewswire
    Chaffee Tank

