On May 20, 2021, Lt. Col. Sarah Torres relinquished command to Lt. Col. Qui Nguy at a ceremony on the patio of the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at Humphreys. Since the unit’s activation in July of 2019, the "Silver Dragons" under Torres leadership have transitioned from one installation to another, building the field hospital from a combat support hospital to managing a dual personnel mission and being at the spearhead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

