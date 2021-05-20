Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    502nd Field Hospital "Silver Dragons" Change Leadership [Image 1 of 3]

    502nd Field Hospital &quot;Silver Dragons&quot; Change Leadership

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2021

    Photo by William Wight 

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    On May 20, 2021, Lt. Col. Sarah Torres relinquished command to Lt. Col. Qui Nguy at a ceremony on the patio of the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital at Humphreys. Since the unit’s activation in July of 2019, the "Silver Dragons" under Torres leadership have transitioned from one installation to another, building the field hospital from a combat support hospital to managing a dual personnel mission and being at the spearhead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    65th Medical Brigade
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Pacific
    Eighth United States Army
    549th Hospital Center

