Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMSUBPAC Visits USS Emory S. Land [Image 3 of 3]

    COMSUBPAC Visits USS Emory S. Land

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Naomi Johnson 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 24, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits with Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a tour aboard the ship, May 24. Jablon visited Land and other units at Naval Base Guam to meet with Sailors, discuss unit operations with leadership, and assess the areas capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 00:34
    Photo ID: 6661266
    VIRIN: 210524-N-VO134-1049
    Resolution: 5797x4141
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMSUBPAC Visits USS Emory S. Land [Image 3 of 3], by SN Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMSUBPAC Visits USS Emory S. Land
    COMSUBPAC Visits USS Emory S. Land
    COMSUBPAC Visits USS Emory S. Land

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    submarine tender
    SUBPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT