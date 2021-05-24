COMSUBPAC Visits USS Emory S. Land

APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 24, 2021) – Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits with Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a tour aboard the ship, May 24. Jablon visited Land and other units at Naval Base Guam to meet with Sailors, discuss unit operations with leadership, and assess the areas capabilities first-hand. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)

