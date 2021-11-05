Heritage Hawg

A pilot with the 190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, Boise, Idaho, flies an A-10 Thunderbolt II with a newly painted World War II heritage paint scheme from the Air National Guard’s paint facility in Sioux City, Iowa to its new home at the Idaho Air National Guard, Gowen Field, Idaho, May 12, 2021. The new paint features black and white invasion stripes just like those painted on P-47 Thunderbolts the evening of June 4, 1944 and used to help American anti-aircraft gunners differentiate between Allied and enemy fighters during the D-Day invasion. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Mercedee Wilds)

