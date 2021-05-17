2SBCT STAFFEX

A Soldier assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division moves to his next task while an AH-64 Apache flies overhead during the setup of a command post exercise on Fort Carson, May 17. The brigade command and staff must routinely set up command posts and rehearse planning and battle drills in order to maximize the brigade’s lethality during large scale combat operations. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jason Elmore.

