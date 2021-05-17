Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2SBCT STAFFEX [Image 6 of 9]

    2SBCT STAFFEX

    CO, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A Soldier assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division moves to his next task while an AH-64 Apache flies overhead during the setup of a command post exercise on Fort Carson, May 17. The brigade command and staff must routinely set up command posts and rehearse planning and battle drills in order to maximize the brigade’s lethality during large scale combat operations. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jason Elmore.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 17:13
    Photo ID: 6660915
    VIRIN: 210524-A-JZ147-005
    Resolution: 2913x2099
    Size: 528.05 KB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2SBCT STAFFEX [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    Stryker
    FORSCOM
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    apache
    uh-64
    Warhorse

