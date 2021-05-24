Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Mitchell 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210524-N-CW176-1038 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2021) A Sailor operates an M-240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 15:54
    Photo ID: 6660839
    VIRIN: 210524-N-CW176-1038
    Resolution: 3932x2730
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Exercise, by SN Matthew Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    Live-fire exercise

    Gunner's Mate

    CVN 76
    Live Fire
    Gunner’s Mate
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Exercise

