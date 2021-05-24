210524-N-CW176-1038 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2021) A Sailor operates an M-240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6660839
|VIRIN:
|210524-N-CW176-1038
|Resolution:
|3932x2730
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Exercise, by SN Matthew Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
