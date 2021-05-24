USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Exercise

210524-N-CW176-1038 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2021) A Sailor operates an M-240B machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Five, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Mitchell)

