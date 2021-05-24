AZNG assists active component with vaccinations of service members and dependents

Arizona Air National Guard Capt. Jessica Bunker, 161st Medical Group, officer in-charge of Infection Prevention, checks-in a service member before the COVID-19 vaccination is administered at Luke Air Force Base, Glendale, Ariz. May 24, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 15:26
|Photo ID:
|6660808
|VIRIN:
|210524-Z-CC902-0001
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
