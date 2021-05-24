Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG assists active component with vaccinations of service members and dependents

    GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Air National Guard Capt. Jessica Bunker, 161st Medical Group, officer in-charge of Infection Prevention, checks-in a service member before the COVID-19 vaccination is administered at Luke Air Force Base, Glendale, Ariz. May 24, 2021. The Arizona National Guard is partnering with active duty components to surge capacity and capability in providing vaccinations to service members and their dependents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Luke Air Force Base
    Arizona National Guard
    Vaccination
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

