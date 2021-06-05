Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAJFKSWCS Spouse Qualification Course [Image 26 of 26]

    USAJFKSWCS Spouse Qualification Course

    CAMP MACKALL, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A participant in the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's (USAJFKSWCS) Spouse Qualification-Course climbs a cargo net at Camp Mackall, North Carolina May 6, 2021. The spouses who took part in the day-long event received training on survival skills and primitive weapons and tools; ran the "Nasty Nick," USAJFKSWCS's legendary obstacle course; and sampled racoon, beaver, deer and otter and ate an Army MRE (Meal, Ready to Eat). (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 14:04
    TAGS

    Family Programs
    SWCS
    Army Spouse
    One Team
    Spouse Q-Course

