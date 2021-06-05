A participant in the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's (USAJFKSWCS) Spouse Qualification-Course climbs a cargo net at Camp Mackall, North Carolina May 6, 2021. The spouses who took part in the day-long event received training on survival skills and primitive weapons and tools; ran the "Nasty Nick," USAJFKSWCS's legendary obstacle course; and sampled racoon, beaver, deer and otter and ate an Army MRE (Meal, Ready to Eat). (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 14:04 Photo ID: 6660530 VIRIN: 210506-A-OP908-986 Resolution: 2669x3600 Size: 5.33 MB Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAJFKSWCS Spouse Qualification Course [Image 26 of 26], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.