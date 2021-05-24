Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Visits USS Constitution [Image 5 of 6]

    Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Visits USS Constitution

    CHARLESTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS Constitution

    Boston (May 24, 2021) Acting Mayor of Boston, Kim Janey, and Hospital Corpsman Seaman Katrina Mastrolia, observe Morning Colors and The Star-Spangled Banner. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 11:28
    Photo ID: 6660218
    VIRIN: 210524-N-YT019-1065
    Resolution: 2464x1640
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: CHARLESTOWN, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Visits USS Constitution [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Visits USS Constitution
    Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Visits USS Constitution
    Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Visits USS Constitution
    Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Visits USS Constitution
    Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Visits USS Constitution
    Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey Visits USS Constitution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Sailor USS Constitution

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT