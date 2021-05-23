Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sioux City Recovers an 11-Meter Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat after Completing a Bi-Lateral Maritime Interdiction Exercise [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Sioux City Recovers an 11-Meter Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat after Completing a Bi-Lateral Maritime Interdiction Exercise

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210523-N-RL695-2409
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (May 23, 2021) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) prepares to recover an 11-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat after completing a bi-lateral maritime interdiction exercise with the Dominican Republic Navy, May 23, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    US and Dominican Republic Conduct Bi-lateral Interdiction Exercise in Caribbean

    interdiction
    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    USS Sioux City
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    JIATF-South

