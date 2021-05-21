Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th ATC honors Ten Bavarians with the Good Neighbor award [Image 13 of 13]

    7th ATC honors Ten Bavarians with the Good Neighbor award

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    7th Army Training Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie (second from left) and 7th ATC Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan (far right), pose with honorees and families of the 7th ATC Good Neighbor Award in front of the historic water tower at the command’s headquarters in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 21, 2021. Ten Bavarians were awarded the inaugural Good Neighbor award in a ceremony recognizing their contributions to supporting American Soldiers and Families in communities surrounding U.S. Army installations in Bavaria. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    U.S. Army
    StrongEurope
    7th Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF

