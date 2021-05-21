7th ATC honors Ten Bavarians with the Good Neighbor award

7th Army Training Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie (second from left) and 7th ATC Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan (far right), pose with honorees and families of the 7th ATC Good Neighbor Award in front of the historic water tower at the command’s headquarters in Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 21, 2021. Ten Bavarians were awarded the inaugural Good Neighbor award in a ceremony recognizing their contributions to supporting American Soldiers and Families in communities surrounding U.S. Army installations in Bavaria. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

