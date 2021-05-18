Bloody Hundreth refuels Astral Knight 21

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing refuels an Italian Air Force F-35 Lightening II during exercise Astral Knight 21 over Italy, May 18, 2021. Participation in multinational exercies enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries during times of crisis.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

Date Taken: 05.18.2021