    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bloody Hundreth refuels Astral Knight 21 [Image 3 of 3]

    Bloody Hundreth refuels Astral Knight 21

    ITALY

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing refuels an Italian Air Force F-35 Lightening II during exercise Astral Knight 21 over Italy, May 18, 2021. Participation in multinational exercies enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with allies and partner militaries during times of crisis.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 06:03
    Photo ID: 6659745
    VIRIN: 210518-F-OA820-594
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bloody Hundreth refuels Astral Knight 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Izabella Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    ITAF
    AstralKnight
    USForcesEurope
    AstralKnight21
    AK21

