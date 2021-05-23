Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FGS Brandenburg (F215) sailing past Standing Nato Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez prior to her departure from NATO Steadfast Defender 2021. [Image 2 of 3]

    FGS Brandenburg (F215) sailing past Standing Nato Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez prior to her departure from NATO Steadfast Defender 2021.

    PORTUGAL

    05.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Underway in the Atlantic Ocean, West of Lisbon, on May 23, 2021. Steadfast Defender 2021 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. Petty Officer Spanish Navy Laura Pons Miles/Released. NATO's Steadfast Defender 2021's Maritime Live Exercise is taking place from 20-30 May, 2021 in the vicinity of Lisbon, Portugal.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    TAGS

    NATO
    Atlantic ocean
    Exercise
    Steadfast Defender 21
    ESPS Mendez Nuñez (F104)
    FGS Brandenburg (F215)

