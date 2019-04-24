Romanian Soldiers from the Carpathian Eagles Battalion operate an armoured vehicle

CINCU, Romania – Romanian Soldiers from the Carpathian Eagles Battalion man an armoured vehicle while conducting tactical vehicle manoeuvring during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.



Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.



NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

