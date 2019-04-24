Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romanian Soldiers from the Carpathian Eagles Battalion operate an armoured vehicle [Image 1 of 2]

    Romanian Soldiers from the Carpathian Eagles Battalion operate an armoured vehicle

    ROMANIA

    04.24.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    CINCU, Romania – Romanian Soldiers from the Carpathian Eagles Battalion man an armoured vehicle while conducting tactical vehicle manoeuvring during Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.

    Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.

    NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

    VIRIN: 210521-N-GP524-0039
    Romanian soldier from the Carpathian Eagles Battalion, operates an armoured vehicle while conducting tactical vehicle manoeuvring

    Steadfast Defender 21
    Steadfast Defender 2021

